Clarke posted 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and an assist across 22 minutes in Saturday's 111-103 win over the Warriors.

Clarke was a bright spot for the offense on a night where the Grizzlies converted only 38.9 percent from the field. Although some of his shots were made via transition opportunities, he was more accurate than most of his teammates. Clarke saw his role diminish as the first half of the season came to a close, but he still gets plenty of minutes with the second unit while spelling Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson.