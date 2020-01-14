Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Spotted during shootaround
Clarke (thumb) took part in Tuesday morning's shootaround, Meghan Triplett of the Grizzlies reports.
Clarke is still questionable for Tuesday's showdown with Houston, though it's a promising sign that he was on the floor for shootaround. He's dealing with right thumb soreness.
