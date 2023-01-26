Clarke is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Clarke will start over the injured Steven Adams (knee), and he will partner with Jaren Jackson in the frontcourt against a relatively small Warriors lineup that will feature Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green as frontcourt players. Clarke is averaging 11.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in three starts this season.
