Clarke is starting Friday's game against the Pistons.
Clarke had come off the bench in each of his last three games after returning from a calf injury. However, he'll return to the rotation Friday with Dillon Brooks (thigh) unavailable. Clarke is averaging 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 20.7 minutes per game across the past three matchups.
