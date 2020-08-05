Clarke will get the start at power forward Wednesday against the Jazz, Grizzlies sideline reporter Rob Fischer reports

With Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) done for the season, Clarke will likely fill the starting role for the rest of the team's seeding games and into the playoffs -- should the Grizzlies hang on to the eighth and final spot in the Western Conference. The rookie out of Gonzaga has enjoyed a strong debut season, averaging 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists, while shooting 62.4 percent from the field, in 22.0 minutes per game. His workload will likely increase beyond the 24.0 minutes per game he averaged over the Grizzlies' last two games.