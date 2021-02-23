Clarke will start at power forward Monday against the Mavericks, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Clarke was held out of Saturday's matchup due to a calf injury, but he's been cleared for Monday's contest. He put up 12 points and added seven rebounds along with two assists in his last start Friday against Detroit.
