Clarke (back) is starting at power forward Monday against the Rockets, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.

Clarke has been nursing a sore back recently but was always expected to play. He'll join the starting lineup for the first time all season with Jaren Jackson, Jr. (knee) unavailable. Through five games, the rookie is averaging 11.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and a combined 2.8 blocks/steals in 23.0 minutes per contest.