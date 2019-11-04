Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Starting Monday
Clarke (back) is starting at power forward Monday against the Rockets, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
Clarke has been nursing a sore back recently but was always expected to play. He'll join the starting lineup for the first time all season with Jaren Jackson, Jr. (knee) unavailable. Through five games, the rookie is averaging 11.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and a combined 2.8 blocks/steals in 23.0 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Listed as probable•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Strong showing off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Ready to go Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Shakes off injury in overtime win•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Could play Sunday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...