Clarke will replace Xavier Tillman in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Jazz, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.

Joining Clarke in the first unit for Wednesday's game will be Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. Across six starts this season, Clarke has registered averages of 13.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per contest on 73.9 percent shooting from the field and 70 percent at the stripe.