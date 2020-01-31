Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Status uncertain Friday
Clarke didn't participate at Friday's shootaround and will be a game-time call for the matchup with the Pelicans, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
It's unclear what exactly is ailing the 23-year-old, but his availability for Friday's game in New Orleans is now in doubt. The Grizzlies can ill afford to be without Clarke, as the team will already be shorthanded with De'Anthony Melton (hand) doubtful to play and Marko Guduric and Jaren Jackson suspended.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Scores 17, swipes three•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Scores 15 points Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Efficient off the bench•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Cleared to play•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Spotted during shootaround•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...