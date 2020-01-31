Clarke didn't participate at Friday's shootaround and will be a game-time call for the matchup with the Pelicans, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

It's unclear what exactly is ailing the 23-year-old, but his availability for Friday's game in New Orleans is now in doubt. The Grizzlies can ill afford to be without Clarke, as the team will already be shorthanded with De'Anthony Melton (hand) doubtful to play and Marko Guduric and Jaren Jackson suspended.