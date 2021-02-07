Clarke (calf) won't play in Monday's game against the Raptors.
Clarke wasn't in uniform for Saturday's game due to right calf soreness, and he'll be held out once again Monday. Gorgui Dieng started in his place Saturday and could see increased run once again during Monday's contest.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Active but won't play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Questionable Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Well-rounded performance in win•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Double-digits in eight straight•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Next three games postponed•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Wednesday's game postponed•