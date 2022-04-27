Clarke posted 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and one block across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 111-109 victory over the Timberwolves.

Clarke came off the bench to deliver an impressive two-way performance, though that shouldn't be surprising considering how good he's looked throughout the series. Over the five games against the Timberwolves, the promising big man is averaging 16.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while coming off the bench each time.