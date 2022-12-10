Clarke ended Friday's 114-103 win over the Pistons with 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes.

Clarke scored in double-digits for the fifth straight game, continuing what has been arguably his best stretch of the season. He has played at least 20 minutes in four consecutive games, something that should at least have managers curious. Of course, we have seen periods like this in the past, only for Clarke to fall in heap. He could be worth streaming in just in case this continues a little while longer; however, just be prepared to drop him if the wheels fall off.