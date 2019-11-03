Clarke (back) had 16 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks during Memphis' 114-105 loss against Phoenix on Saturday.

The Summer League MVP has been dealing with a back problem all season long, but he produced another solid outing off the bench. He might be in line for an expanded role Monday against Houston if Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) is forced to miss time.