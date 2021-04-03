Clarke totaled 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 120-108 win over the Timberwolves.

Clarke makes a habit of checking every box on the scorecard. This marks the 12th time this season the second-year forward has recorded at least one point, one rebound, one assist and one steal in a game. The 24-year-old's box score Friday is extremely similar to his season averages (11.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks).