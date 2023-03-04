Clarke suffered a left lower leg injury Friday against the Nuggets and will not return.

This was a non-contact injury for Clarke, and he exited the arena in a golf cart. This could be a potentially serious injury and we wish him a speedy recovery. If Clarke does end up missing time, the Grizzlies could use a committee approach to soak up his minutes with Santi Aldama and Xavier Tillman possibly getting more run.

