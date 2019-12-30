Clarke contributed 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 win over the Hornets.

Clarke recorded at least three blocks for the third time while reaching double figures in scoring for the eighth time in his last 10 appearances. His per-minute stats have been stellar through the first couple months, and Clarke is likely worth holding onto in most formats given that the Grizzlies may very well increase his playing time as the season progresses.