Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Superb showing versus Hornets
Clarke contributed 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 win over the Hornets.
Clarke recorded at least three blocks for the third time while reaching double figures in scoring for the eighth time in his last 10 appearances. His per-minute stats have been stellar through the first couple months, and Clarke is likely worth holding onto in most formats given that the Grizzlies may very well increase his playing time as the season progresses.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Hands out career-high five assists•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Posts 10 points Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Impresses off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Absent from injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Ruled out Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Goes for 15 in return•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...