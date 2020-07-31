Clarke collected 21 points (7-8 FG, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 140-135 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

Clarke was phenomenal, missing only one field-goal attempt and one free throw while filling up the stat sheet across multiple categories. Clarke stepped up with Jonas Valanciunas picking up five fouls in only 14 minutes of action, even scoring the tying basket in the final minute of regulation to help send the game to overtime. Clarke has been incredibly efficient as a rookie and fits well alongside Jaren Jackson, and it should be no surprise if he ends up earning a significant boost in playing time compared to the 21.7 minutes per night he averaged through his first 50 games.