Clarke went for 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four steals and two assists over 34 minutes in Tuesday's victory over the Wizards.

Starting in place of the injured Kyle Anderson (illness), Clarke managed to set a new personal best with his four swipes. He's played really well over his last two outings (one start), going for 15.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals on 72.2 percent shooting over 27.5 minutes