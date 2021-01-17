Clarke tallied 11 points (4-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes Saturday in the Grizzlies' 106-104 win over the 76ers.

Though Clarke rewarded fantasy managers with his first double-double of the season, the output was somewhat dampened by a poor shooting night, an area where the 24-year-old made his biggest impact as a rookie. His efficiency has taken a big tumble in 2020-21, with Clarke's field-goal and free-throw percentages sitting at 45.9 percent and 50 percent, respectively. Clarke is at least seeing a solid amount of minutes in each game since moving into the starting five Jan. 1, but his playing time could soon trend down with Jaren Jackson (knee) potentially on track to return to the lineup as soon as the upcoming week.