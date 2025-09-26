Clarke will undergo a procedure to address knee synovitis and will be re-evaluated in six weeks, Shams Charania of ESPNreports.

Clarke missed the last 14 regular-season games and the four games in the first round of the playoffs during the 2024-25 campaign due to a PCL sprain. The 28-year-old has frequently battled injuries throughout his career, as he has never played more than 64 regular-season games during his previous six seasons in Memphis. He is expected to make a full recovery from the procedure on his knee, but it is uncertain when he'll make his debut during the 2025-26 season.