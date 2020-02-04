Clarke ended with just four points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, one steal and one block in 23 minutes during Monday's 96-82 victory over Detroit.

Clarke appeared fine after missing the previous game due to a sore hip. Unfortunately, his clean bill of health did not translate into fantasy production for the impressive rookie. He has put together a strong campaign; however, his playing time is typically capped in the mid to low 20's. There is a chance he carves out a more sizeable role moving forward, something that could see him elevate into the top60 at some point. For now, he needs to be rostered in all 12-team formats despite a few inconsistencies.