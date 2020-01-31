Clarke is considered doubtful for Friday's game at New Orleans due to left hip soreness.

The 2019 first-round pick wasn't present on the Grizzlies' initial injury report for Friday, but he was unable to participate in Friday morning's shootaround. De'Anthony Melton (hand) is also doubtful while Jaren Jackson and Marko Guduric are suspended, leaving Memphis shorthanded in the Big Easy. Solomon Hill is likely to see increased run as a result.