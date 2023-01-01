Clarke isn't expected to take the floor Sunday versus the Kings due to left hip soreness.
Clarke hasn't missed a contest all season but appears set for his first Sunday because of the hip issue. Xavier Tillman, Jake LaRavia and David Roddy could be among the candidates to pick up spare minutes with Clarke and multiple others expected to sit.
