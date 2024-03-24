Clarke (Achilles) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Clarke continues to deal with an Achilles injury and will likely be unavailable again Monday, but it's encouraging that he's doubtful for the team's tilt against the Nuggets rather than being immediately ruled out. However, it's unclear whether the Grizzlies will bring him back before the end of the regular season.
