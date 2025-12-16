Clarke (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

After spending nearly two months in recovery mode due to offseason right knee surgery, Clarke appears to be on the cusp of making his season debut. The Grizzlies figure to have heavy restrictions in place for the 2019 first-rounder once he's cleared to hit the court, though. With Zach Edey (ankle) on the shelf, Clarke does have the opportunity to seize a key role in the Memphis frontcourt when he's eventually back up to speed.