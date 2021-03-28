Clarke recorded 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 23 minutes in Saturday's 126-110 loss to the Jazz.

Clarke has borderline fantasy value, but it's mostly due to his lack of opportunity. He's been unable to break back into the starting five after a pestering calf injury kept him out of several games in February. His ability to post a diverse stat line was evident in the loss, and the Gonzaga product provides solid second-unit production, but unless he finds his way back up the depth chart, his output is capped.