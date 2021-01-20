Clarke and the Grizzlies will not play Wednesday against the Trail Blazers after the game was postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Due to COVID-19 contact tracing, the game will be played at a later date. It's unclear if Friday's rematch between the two teams will go on as scheduled at this time.
