Clarke ended with 18 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 22 minutes during Monday's 133-102 victory over the Spurs.

Clarke was among the Grizzlies' best on Monday, doing all of his damage in just 22 minutes. After exiting the game in the third quarter, he was not required again as the game descended into garbage time. After a slow start to the season, Clarke is the 43rd ranked player over the past month and is certainly rewarding those who showed patience early on. His role is secure, at least until Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) returns, although that seems as though it could be at least a month away.