Clarke (personal) will play Friday against the Timberwolves, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Clarke was a late scratch for personal reasons Wednesday against the Jazz, but he'll be back Friday. In March, he averaged 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks in 24.7 minutes.
