Clarke is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Hawks.
Clarke missed Saturday's contest against the Spurs due to a lip laceration, but he will return to action Monday. Over his last five appearances, Clarke holds averages of 9.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.2 minutes per game.
