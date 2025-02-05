Clarke (back) will play in Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
After missing Monday's win against the Spurs, Clarke will return to the floor Wednesday on the road in Toronto. The veteran big man is averaging a career-low 7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 61.5 percent from the floor.
