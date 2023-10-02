Clarke (Achilles) won't be ready to play for the start of the 2023-24 regular season, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Clarke sustained a torn Achilles in early March and underwent a clean-up procedure during the offseason. He wasn't expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, but the Grizzlies made it official during their media day Monday. It's not yet clear when Clarke will be back to full health, but the Grizzlies will likely exercise caution before deeming him ready to return.