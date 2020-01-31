Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Won't go Friday
Clarke (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against New Orleans.
Clarke was deemed doubtful due to left hip soreness, and the team has officially ruled him out prior to tipoff. His next opportunity to run the floor comes Monday against Detroit.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Status uncertain Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Scores 17, swipes three•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Scores 15 points Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Efficient off the bench•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Cleared to play•
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.