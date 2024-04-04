Clarke (rest) won't suit up for Friday's game against the Pistons.
Friday's game will be the first of a back-to-back set, so Clarke will take the night off as he continues to work himself back from the Achilles injury. With Clarke unavailable, expect more minutes for Jake LaRavia and Lamar Stevens, with LaRavia being the more attractive target between the two.
