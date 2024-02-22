Clarke (Achilles) will remain on the sidelines for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Clarke hinted back in December that he was hopeful to return at some point around the All-Star break, but he remains without an official timetable and is recovering from a serious injury. He's safe to leave on the waiver wire in most formats.
