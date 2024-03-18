Clarke (Achilles) is out for Monday's game against the Kings.
Clarke was assigned to and recalled from the team's G League affiliate Sunday, presumably so he could get a practice in with the team, suggesting that he is progressing towards a return. His return will not come Monday, however, making his next opportunity to suit up Wednesday against the Warriors.
