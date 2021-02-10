Clarke (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Charlotte.
The 24-year-old will be sidelined for the third straight game due to soreness in his right calf. Xavier Tillman and Gorgui Dieng could see more work in the frontcourt for the Grizzlies with Clarke unavailable.
