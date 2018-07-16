Grizzlies' Brandon Goodwin: Explodes for 21 points Sunday
Goodwin totaled 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 82-73 summer league victory over Philadelphia.
Goodwin was electric Sunday, pouring in a team-high 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting. While this performance was nice, the undrafted guard is simply looking for an invite to a training camp in the hopes he can catch on somewhere.
