Grizzlies' Brandon Goodwin: Gets camp deal from Grizzlies

Goodwin signed a training camp contract with the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

After going undrafted out of Florida Gulf Coast, Goodwin joined the Grizzlies for 10 summer league contests, posting averages of 10.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists across 21.3 minutes. Goodwin apparently showed enough upside in that stretch of games to earn a training camp invite and will now have the opportunity to battle for a roster spot. That said, Goodwin will still likely have a tough time doing so and he may have to start the upcoming season in the G-League. In his final year at Florida Gulf Coast, Goodwin averaged 18.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals across 33.4 minutes.