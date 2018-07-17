Grizzlies' Brandon Goodwin: Pours in another 27 points Monday

Goodwin contributed 27 points (9-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three assists and one rebound in 28 minutes during Monday's 97-92 summer league loss to the Trail Blazers.

Goodwin backed up his efforts from the previous night with another strong scoring game Monday. In fact, he led all scorers with 27 points but did very little outside of points production. These two efforts may have gained the attention of at least a couple of teams and hopefully, for him, his phone will be ringing over the next few weeks.