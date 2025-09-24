The Grizzlies signed Key to a deal Wednesday.

Key is coming off a campaign in which he was named the G League's Defensive Player of the Year for 2024-25, and he'll be an option to begin the new season with the G League's Memphis Hustle. Last year, the forward averaged 18.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.0 blocks in 32.7 minutes while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor over G League 33 regular-season contests across time with the San Diego Clippers and Santa Cruz Warriors.