Grizzlies' Briante Weber: Signing with Grizzlies

Weber will sign a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Weber spent 13 games with the Rockets earlier this season, averaging 2.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 9.1 minutes per game. The signing makes sense considering the plethora of injuries the Grizzlies are currently dealing with in their backcourt. As a result, Weber could find himself in a prominent role off the bench as soon as he lands in Memphis.