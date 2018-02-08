Grizzlies' Brice Johnson: Dealt to Grizzlies
Johnson was traded to the Grizzlies on Thursday for James Ennis, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Midway through his second NBA season, Brice Johnson has appeared in just 12 NBA games and has now been traded for a second time after being part of the deal that sent Blake Griffin to the Pistons. This appears to be a rebuilding Grizzlies team taking a chance on a young player in Johnson, but with the team already having a multitude of young frontcourt players in its rotation, it's hard to see where Johnson could find minutes this season. So, as a result, Johnson will likely continue spending majority of the regular season in the G-League.
More News
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...