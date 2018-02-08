Johnson was traded to the Grizzlies on Thursday for James Ennis, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Midway through his second NBA season, Brice Johnson has appeared in just 12 NBA games and has now been traded for a second time after being part of the deal that sent Blake Griffin to the Pistons. This appears to be a rebuilding Grizzlies team taking a chance on a young player in Johnson, but with the team already having a multitude of young frontcourt players in its rotation, it's hard to see where Johnson could find minutes this season. So, as a result, Johnson will likely continue spending majority of the regular season in the G-League.