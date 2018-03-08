Play

Johnson did not see the floor during Wednesday's 119-110 loss to the Bulls.

Johnson has been a healthy scratch in each of the last two games, combining for a grand total of 28 minutes in his four appearances since being dealt to the Grizzlies prior to the trade deadline. Unless this trend reverses in the very near future, Johnson can safely be left on the waiver wire.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories