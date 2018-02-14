Johnson provided 17 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals during Thursday's loss at Sioux Falls.

The North Carolina product has fluctuated between leagues and teams lately but in his last seven G-League games, he has been able to produce a double-double in six of those, including Tuesday. During that span, Johnson is averaging monster numbers of 18.0 points and 12.6 rebounds. The 23-year-old has proven that no matter what team he is on, he is capable of generating outstanding performances.