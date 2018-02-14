Grizzlies' Brice Johnson: Recalled from G-League
Johnson was recalled from the G-League's Memphis Hustle on Wednesday.
Johnson has not appeared in a game for the Grizzlies since being traded to the team from the Clippers. In 26 G-League games this season for three different teams, he's averaged 13.3 points and 9.4 rebounds across 27.5 minutes.
