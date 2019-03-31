Caboclo supplied 12 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in the Grizzlies' 120-115 win over the Suns on Saturday.

Caboclo continues to make good use of his starting tenure at power forward, with Saturday serving as his third straight double-digit scoring effort. The 2014 first-round pick has been doing a solid job on the boards as well, and he's supplemented his production by going 9-for-15 from three-point range over the last three contests overall.