Caboclo produced 11 points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 28 minutes in the Grizzlies' 99-95 loss to the Thunder on Sunday.

Caboclo drew another start at power forward with Jaren Jackson, Jr. (thigh) sidelined and turned in a reasonably productive effort. The 23-year-old big has the ability to make solid contributions on both the scoreboard and the boards, but he'll need to demonstrate he can avoid the ref's whistle more frequently. Caboclo has picked up four and five fouls over the last two games, respectively, a development that has served to cap his overall production.