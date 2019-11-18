Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Assigned to Hustle
Caboclo was assigned to the Memphis Hustle for Monday's G-League game against South Bay.
Caboclo will help out the Grizzlies G-League affiliate for a game or two before presumably returning to the parent club later this week. The move is likely designed in order to give Caboclo some extra reps as he's struggled to find rotational minutes recently.
