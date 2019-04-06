Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo: Back in starting five
Caboclo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Dallas.
After coming off the bench Wednesday against Portland, but he'll rejoin the first unit for Friday's clash. He's posted averages of 12.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in his last five games as a starter.
